Volumes soar at Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd recorded volume of 41619 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 10.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3797 shares
Lux Industries Ltd, Thyrocare Technologies Ltd, Team Lease Services Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 27 January 2022.
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd recorded volume of 41619 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 10.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3797 shares. The stock lost 14.73% to Rs.2,694.85. Volumes stood at 3477 shares in the last session.
Lux Industries Ltd saw volume of 39928 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 3.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13182 shares. The stock increased 0.95% to Rs.2,835.25. Volumes stood at 43229 shares in the last session.
Thyrocare Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 27054 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9701 shares. The stock gained 13.30% to Rs.1,027.70. Volumes stood at 21681 shares in the last session.
Team Lease Services Ltd recorded volume of 2647 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1089 shares. The stock gained 5.51% to Rs.4,007.75. Volumes stood at 2031 shares in the last session.
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd registered volume of 2797 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1212 shares. The stock rose 1.54% to Rs.1,102.00. Volumes stood at 359 shares in the last session.
