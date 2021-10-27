Healthcare stocks edge higher

Healthcare stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index increasing 183.45 points or 0.73% at 25383.77 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Venus Remedies Ltd (up 7.17%), Marksans Pharma Ltd (up 6.07%),NGL Fine Chem Ltd (up 4.96%),Sequent Scientific Ltd (up 4.87%),Panacea Biotec Ltd (up 4.45%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Unichem Laboratories Ltd (up 3.06%), Morepen Laboratories Ltd (up 2.9%), Themis Medicare Ltd (up 2.54%), Ipca Laboratories Ltd (up 2.32%), and Hester Biosciences Ltd (up 2.24%).

On the other hand, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd (down 2.6%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 1.58%), and Vimta Labs Ltd (down 1.51%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 146.38 or 0.24% at 61496.64.

The Nifty 50 index was up 45.1 points or 0.25% at 18313.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 162.98 points or 0.57% at 28611.98.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 36.58 points or 0.41% at 8938.93.

On BSE,1859 shares were trading in green, 812 were trading in red and 114 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)