Ami Organics, Vijaya Diagnostic, HCL Technologies in focus

Shares of Ami Organics will debut on the bourses today, 14 September 2021. The offer price is Rs 610 per equity share.

Shares of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre will debut on the bourses today, 14 September 2021. The final issue price has been fixed at Rs 531 per share.

HCL Technologies and HANCOM Inc., one of the leading South Korean software companies, have signed a strategic partnership to share advanced software technology solutions and establish a mutual bridgehead for overseas expansion.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises said that Manish Chokhani and Ashok Kurien have resigned from the position of non-executive non-independent directors of the company with immediate effect. Invesco Developing Markets Fund and OFI Global China Fund LLC in a letter on September 11 requisitioned EGM to remove Punit Goenka, Manish Chokhani and Ashok Kurien as directors.

Redington (India) said that its step down subsidiary Arena Bilgisayar Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S. Turkey concluded its binding Share Purchase Agreement to acquire 100% shares of Brightstar Telekomikasyon Dagitim Ltd. Sti (Brightstar), for $35 million.

Dilip Buildcon said that its subsidiary Bangalore Malur Highways has received the letter of the appointed date from the National Highways Authority of India and had declared the appointed with effect from September 15.

KNR Constructions said that the company is in receipt of Letter of Acceptance for HGCL - Widening of Existing Service roads from Nanakramguda to TSPA and Narsingi to Kollur and BT Overlay of Bitumen pavement from Gachibowli to Shamshabad of Outer Ring Road, Hyderabad, worth Rs. 312.79 crore.

