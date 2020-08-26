Volumes soar at Va Tech Wabag Ltd counter

Va Tech Wabag Ltd recorded volume of 42.84 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 19.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.19 lakh shares

Indostar Capital Finance Ltd, CEAT Ltd, Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd, TVS Srichakra Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 26 August 2020.

Va Tech Wabag Ltd recorded volume of 42.84 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 19.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.19 lakh shares. The stock lost 3.67% to Rs.218.95. Volumes stood at 2.62 lakh shares in the last session.

Indostar Capital Finance Ltd witnessed volume of 35822 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 11.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3185 shares. The stock increased 14.60% to Rs.316.65. Volumes stood at 7900 shares in the last session.

CEAT Ltd recorded volume of 7.59 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 10.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 70439 shares. The stock gained 5.13% to Rs.928.40. Volumes stood at 26072 shares in the last session.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd recorded volume of 8384 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 3.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2123 shares. The stock gained 3.43% to Rs.2,761.95. Volumes stood at 3109 shares in the last session.

TVS Srichakra Ltd recorded volume of 5659 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 3.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1616 shares. The stock gained 8.67% to Rs.1,605.00. Volumes stood at 511 shares in the last session.

