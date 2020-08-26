Auto stocks soar

Auto stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Auto index increasing 315.71 points or 1.75% at 18324.04 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 5.83%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 4.68%),Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 4.22%),Tata Motors Ltd (up 1.73%),Eicher Motors Ltd (up 1.72%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 1.62%), Exide Industries Ltd (up 1.4%), Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (up 1.26%), Bosch Ltd (up 1.2%), and Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 0.86%).

On the other hand, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (down 0.09%), turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 14.79 or 0.04% at 38829.09.

The Nifty 50 index was up 16.15 points or 0.14% at 11488.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 85.87 points or 0.58% at 14957.35.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 24.89 points or 0.5% at 5023.86.

On BSE,1334 shares were trading in green, 640 were trading in red and 96 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)