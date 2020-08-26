Consumer goods stocks rise

Consumer goods stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index increasing 29.66 points or 0.81% at 3670.07 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index, Munjal Auto Industries Ltd (up 11.54%), Gabriel India Ltd (up 9.76%),TVS Srichakra Ltd (up 9.27%),IFB Industries Ltd (up 8.75%),Rico Auto Industries Ltd (up 7.64%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Jamna Auto Industries Ltd (up 6.84%), Dish TV India Ltd (up 6.24%), Endurance Technologies Ltd (up 6.11%), Fiem Industries Ltd (up 6.05%), and CEAT Ltd (up 5.88%).

On the other hand, Sintex Industries Ltd (down 4.96%), BLS International Services Ltd (down 4.42%), and Munjal Showa Ltd (down 3.97%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 14.79 or 0.04% at 38829.09.

The Nifty 50 index was up 16.15 points or 0.14% at 11488.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 85.87 points or 0.58% at 14957.35.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 24.89 points or 0.5% at 5023.86.

On BSE,1334 shares were trading in green, 640 were trading in red and 96 were unchanged.

