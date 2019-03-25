Volumes soar at Varun Beverages Ltd counter

JUST IN
PSU OMCs firm up as crude oil price declines
Varun Beverages Ltd clocked volume of 7.74 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 300.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2575 shares

V-Mart Retail Ltd, Oberoi Realty Ltd, Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd, Bosch Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 25 March 2019.

Varun Beverages Ltd clocked volume of 7.74 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 300.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2575 shares. The stock lost 1.72% to Rs.795.55. Volumes stood at 2216 shares in the last session.

V-Mart Retail Ltd clocked volume of 52481 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 45.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1162 shares. The stock lost 0.56% to Rs.2,588.15. Volumes stood at 1111 shares in the last session.

Oberoi Realty Ltd registered volume of 18.64 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 20.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 90143 shares. The stock slipped 0.87% to Rs.511.20. Volumes stood at 5.54 lakh shares in the last session.

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 6.77 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 10.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 65709 shares. The stock lost 1.50% to Rs.1,954.65. Volumes stood at 60443 shares in the last session.

Bosch Ltd notched up volume of 5227 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 6.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 774 shares. The stock slipped 0.64% to Rs.18,150.65. Volumes stood at 436 shares in the last session.

Mon, March 25 2019. 11:00 IST

