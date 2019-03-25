Steel Authority of India Ltd Slides 2.99%, S&P BSE Metal index Drops 1.56%

Steel Authority of Ltd has added 2.03% over last one month compared to 2.89% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 5.58% rise in the SENSEX

Steel Authority of Ltd lost 2.99% today to trade at Rs 50.25. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 1.56% to quote at 10978.11. The index is up 2.89 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, decreased 2.74% and lost 2.57% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went down 16.05 % over last one year compared to the 16.19% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 1.98 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 20.13 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 91.1 on 13 Jun 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 44.1 on 11 Feb 2019.

