TTK Prestige spurts as board to mull bonus issue

rose 3.96% to Rs 8094.90 at 9:32 IST on BSE after the company said its board will meet on 29 March 2019 to recommend issue of bonus shares, subject to the approval of shareholders.

The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 22 March 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was down 293.97 points, or 0.77% to 37,870.64.

On the BSE, 701 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1,096 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 8181 and a low of Rs 7981.20 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 9,290 on 6 March 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 5,500 on 11 October 2018.

Net profit of rose 30.16% to Rs 56.84 crore on 20.54% rise in net sales to Rs 552.03 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

is a kitchen appliances company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)