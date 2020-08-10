JUST IN
Benchmarks pare gains; autos rise for 5th day
Business Standard

Volumes spurt at Container Corporation Of India Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Container Corporation Of India Ltd registered volume of 159.29 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13.28 lakh shares

Godrej Industries Ltd, Emami Ltd, GMM Pfaudler Ltd, Himatsingka Seide Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 10 August 2020.

Godrej Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 9.61 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 88683 shares. The stock increased 4.23% to Rs.382.35. Volumes stood at 2.09 lakh shares in the last session.

Emami Ltd notched up volume of 83.82 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.98 lakh shares. The stock rose 17.55% to Rs.302.45. Volumes stood at 44.32 lakh shares in the last session.

GMM Pfaudler Ltd saw volume of 2.75 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 38535 shares. The stock increased 13.64% to Rs.5,749.45. Volumes stood at 1.72 lakh shares in the last session.

Himatsingka Seide Ltd notched up volume of 39.91 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.35 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.52% to Rs.81.80. Volumes stood at 10.16 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Mon, August 10 2020. 14:30 IST

