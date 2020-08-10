Volumes spurt at Container Corporation Of India Ltd counter

Container Corporation Of India Ltd registered volume of 159.29 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13.28 lakh shares

Godrej Industries Ltd, Emami Ltd, GMM Pfaudler Ltd, Himatsingka Seide Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 10 August 2020.

Container Corporation Of India Ltd registered volume of 159.29 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13.28 lakh shares. The stock slipped 15.41% to Rs.385.65. Volumes stood at 10.69 lakh shares in the last session.

Godrej Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 9.61 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 88683 shares. The stock increased 4.23% to Rs.382.35. Volumes stood at 2.09 lakh shares in the last session.

Emami Ltd notched up volume of 83.82 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.98 lakh shares. The stock rose 17.55% to Rs.302.45. Volumes stood at 44.32 lakh shares in the last session.

GMM Pfaudler Ltd saw volume of 2.75 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 38535 shares. The stock increased 13.64% to Rs.5,749.45. Volumes stood at 1.72 lakh shares in the last session.

Himatsingka Seide Ltd notched up volume of 39.91 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.35 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.52% to Rs.81.80. Volumes stood at 10.16 lakh shares in the last session.

