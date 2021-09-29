Volumes spurt at HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd counter

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd registered volume of 121.86 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 461.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26405 shares

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, Future Retail Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 29 September 2021.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd registered volume of 121.86 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 461.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26405 shares. The stock slipped 5.45% to Rs.2,907.90. Volumes stood at 31713 shares in the last session.

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd notched up volume of 59.67 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 62.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 96059 shares. The stock slipped 4.88% to Rs.350.15. Volumes stood at 42844 shares in the last session.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd saw volume of 30069 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 27.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1092 shares. The stock increased 0.24% to Rs.2,192.05. Volumes stood at 964 shares in the last session.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd saw volume of 5.44 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.18 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.29% to Rs.74.35. Volumes stood at 1.5 lakh shares in the last session.

Future Retail Ltd saw volume of 12.48 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.91 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.63% to Rs.54.20. Volumes stood at 7.91 lakh shares in the last session.

