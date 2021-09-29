Power shares rise

Power stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 22.66 points or 0.74% at 3097.07 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Tata Power Company Ltd (up 3.11%), Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (up 2.62%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 2.48%),ABB India Ltd (up 1.55%),Adani Power Ltd (up 1.41%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NHPC Ltd (up 1.24%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.12%), NTPC Ltd (up 0.91%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.65%), and K E C International Ltd (up 0.03%).

On the other hand, Siemens Ltd (down 1.17%), Thermax Ltd (down 0.11%), and Adani Transmission Ltd (down 0.1%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 304.27 or 0.51% at 59363.33.

The Nifty 50 index was down 77.85 points or 0.44% at 17670.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 2.08 points or 0.01% at 27812.9.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 16.66 points or 0.19% at 8630.1.

On BSE,1380 shares were trading in green, 1217 were trading in red and 150 were unchanged.

