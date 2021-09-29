Utilties shares gain

Utilties stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 24.09 points or 0.86% at 2823.93 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, CESC Ltd (up 3.65%), NLC India Ltd (up 3.55%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 3.11%),PTC India Ltd (up 2.64%),Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (up 2.62%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Reliance Power Ltd (up 2.49%), RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd (up 2.23%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 2.22%), GE T&D India Ltd (up 1.55%), and Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 1.53%).

On the other hand, Mahanagar Gas Ltd (down 1.16%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 0.99%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.72%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 304.27 or 0.51% at 59363.33.

The Nifty 50 index was down 77.85 points or 0.44% at 17670.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 2.08 points or 0.01% at 27812.9.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 16.66 points or 0.19% at 8630.1.

On BSE,1380 shares were trading in green, 1217 were trading in red and 150 were unchanged.

