Lupin launches Droxidopa Capsules in the United States

Lupin said that the company has launched Droxidopa Capsules in the United States, having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).
Droxidopa Capsules is a generic equivalent of Northera Capsules of Lundbeck NA.
The capsules are indicated for the treatment of orthostatic dizziness, light headedness, or the "feeling that you are about to black out" in adult patients with symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension (nOH) caused by primary autonomic failure (Parkinson's disease, multiple system atrophy, and pure autonomic failure), dopamine beta-hydroxylase deficiency, and non-diabetic autonomic neuropathy.
Droxidopa Capsules had estimated annual sales of $294 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT July 2021).
Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and APis in over 100 markets.
On a consolidated basis, the drug major's net profit soared 404.30% to Rs 548.16 crore on 22.2% jump in net sales to Rs 4,237.39 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.
The scrip advanced 0.34% to currently trade at Rs 952.10 on the BSE. It has traded in the range of 947 and 964.15 so far during the day.
