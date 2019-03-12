Volumes spurt at Indian Energy Exchange Ltd counter

-
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd notched up volume of 13.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 99349 shares
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd, New India Assurance Company Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 12 March 2019.
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd notched up volume of 13.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 99349 shares. The stock rose 1.37% to Rs.163.00. Volumes stood at 35056 shares in the last session.
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd registered volume of 103.76 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.21 lakh shares. The stock slipped 4.16% to Rs.374.25. Volumes stood at 13.12 lakh shares in the last session.
New India Assurance Company Ltd notched up volume of 9.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.53 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.39% to Rs.208.25. Volumes stood at 1.87 lakh shares in the last session.
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd saw volume of 11.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.84 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.40% to Rs.91.50. Volumes stood at 1.06 lakh shares in the last session.
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd clocked volume of 22.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.78 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.91% to Rs.204.95. Volumes stood at 1.78 lakh shares in the last session.
