Volumes spurt at Indian Energy Exchange Ltd counter

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd, New India Assurance Company Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 12 March 2019.

notched up volume of 13.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 99349 shares. The stock rose 1.37% to Rs.163.00. Volumes stood at 35056 shares in the last session.

registered volume of 103.76 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.21 lakh shares. The stock slipped 4.16% to Rs.374.25. Volumes stood at 13.12 lakh shares in the last session.

notched up volume of 9.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.53 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.39% to Rs.208.25. Volumes stood at 1.87 lakh shares in the last session.

saw volume of 11.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.84 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.40% to Rs.91.50. Volumes stood at 1.06 lakh shares in the last session.

clocked volume of 22.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.78 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.91% to Rs.204.95. Volumes stood at 1.78 lakh shares in the last session.

