PVR Ltd jumps around 3%

is quoting at Rs 1590.4, up 3.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.25% in last one year as compared to a 8.15% jump in and a 23.51% jump in the Media index.

is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1590.4, up 3.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.98% on the day, quoting at 11277.05. The Sensex is at 37435.48, up 1.03%. has gained around 7.74% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which PVR Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 12.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2481.55, up 1.93% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.12 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1596, up 3.42% on the day. PVR Ltd is up 20.25% in last one year as compared to a 8.15% jump in NIFTY and a 23.51% jump in the

The PE of the stock is 46.62 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)