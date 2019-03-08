Volumes spurt at Laurus Labs Ltd counter

JUST IN
Laurus Labs Ltd registered volume of 10.48 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 967.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1083 shares

Granules India Ltd, Wipro Ltd, Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 08 March 2019.

Laurus Labs Ltd registered volume of 10.48 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 967.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1083 shares. The stock rose 0.20% to Rs.352.20. Volumes stood at 642 shares in the last session.

Granules India Ltd recorded volume of 74.72 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 82.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 90419 shares. The stock gained 5.15% to Rs.109.15. Volumes stood at 22232 shares in the last session.

Wipro Ltd saw volume of 391.13 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 69.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.60 lakh shares. The stock dropped 4.04% to Rs.257.95. Volumes stood at 15.46 lakh shares in the last session.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 63.21 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 39.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.60 lakh shares. The stock rose 17.21% to Rs.191.35. Volumes stood at 2.39 lakh shares in the last session.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd saw volume of 10.17 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 35.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 28837 shares. The stock dropped 0.96% to Rs.603.70. Volumes stood at 57791 shares in the last session.

