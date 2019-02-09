JUST IN
Board of Coastal Corporation takes note of Govt. subsidiary for setting up sea food processing unit
Advanced Enzyme Technologies consolidated net profit declines 4.38% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 6.01% to Rs 101.74 crore

Net profit of Advanced Enzyme Technologies declined 4.38% to Rs 25.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 26.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 6.01% to Rs 101.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 108.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales101.74108.24 -6 OPM %41.0241.72 -PBDT42.0744.21 -5 PBT36.6738.91 -6 NP25.3526.51 -4

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 09 2019. 16:38 IST

