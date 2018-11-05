JUST IN
Strides Pharma jumps after Bangalore facility clears USFDA inspection
Business Standard

Volumes spurt at NTPC Ltd counter

Capital Market 

NTPC Ltd notched up volume of 17.03 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 10.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.70 lakh shares

NIIT Technologies Ltd, Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd, UCO Bank, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 05 November 2018.

NIIT Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 4.54 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 9.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 47930 shares. The stock gained 2.34% to Rs.1,215.00. Volumes stood at 34779 shares in the last session.

Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd recorded volume of 44209 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10094 shares. The stock lost 0.12% to Rs.123.75. Volumes stood at 18779 shares in the last session.

UCO Bank notched up volume of 4.53 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.15 lakh shares. The stock rose 14.09% to Rs.21.05. Volumes stood at 66500 shares in the last session.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd saw volume of 501 shares by 10:37 IST on BSE, a 3.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 163 shares. The stock increased 4.05% to Rs.885.00. Volumes stood at 241 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 11:00 IST

