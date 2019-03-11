-
ALSO READ
Volumes spurt at Prestige Estates Projects Ltd counter
Lemon Tree Hotels opens Red Fox Hotel at Dehradun
Lemon Tree Hotels signs license agreement for property in Bhubaneshwar
Lemon Tree Hotels consolidated net profit rises 39.02% in the December 2018 quarter
Lemon Tree Hotels reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.54 crore in the September 2018 quarter
-
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd notched up volume of 2.86 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 32.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8736 shares
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd, Birla Corporation Ltd, Shankara Building Products Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 11 March 2019.
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd notched up volume of 2.86 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 32.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8736 shares. The stock slipped 0.59% to Rs.201.50. Volumes stood at 6134 shares in the last session.
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd recorded volume of 5.95 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 11.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 53879 shares. The stock lost 3.62% to Rs.83.90. Volumes stood at 3.22 lakh shares in the last session.
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd clocked volume of 1.04 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 7.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13270 shares. The stock lost 0.47% to Rs.169.00. Volumes stood at 8136 shares in the last session.
Birla Corporation Ltd saw volume of 38868 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9358 shares. The stock dropped 5.63% to Rs.533.00. Volumes stood at 20275 shares in the last session.
Shankara Building Products Ltd clocked volume of 49727 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15457 shares. The stock gained 4.99% to Rs.469.80. Volumes stood at 8561 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU