Arvind Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Power Finance Corporation Ltd, Wipro Ltd, NBCC (India) Ltd and Dish TV India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 March 2019.
Arvind Ltd tumbled 6.94% to Rs 83.15 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.19 lakh shares in the past one month.
Power Finance Corporation Ltd crashed 4.31% to Rs 107.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 26.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.22 lakh shares in the past one month.
Wipro Ltd lost 4.28% to Rs 257.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 437.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.27 lakh shares in the past one month.
NBCC (India) Ltd plummeted 4.07% to Rs 56.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.64 lakh shares in the past one month.
Dish TV India Ltd dropped 3.98% to Rs 37.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22.93 lakh shares in the past one month.
