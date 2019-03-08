KNR Constructions advances after order win

rose 2.22% to Rs 239.75 at 15:03 IST on BSE after the company said it has bagged hybrid annuity project with total bid project cost of Rs 920 crore.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 7 March 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was down 45.29 points, or 0.12%, to 36,680.13.

On the BSE, 54,000 shares were traded on the counter as against the average daily volumes of 8,385 shares in the past two weeks. The stock hit a high of Rs 248.70 and a low of Rs 238.80 so far during the day.

has bagged hybrid annuity project (HAM) with bid project cost of Rs 920 crore and first year O&M cost of Rs 3 crore from National Highways Authority of (NHAI), for the work of 'Four Laning of Oddanchatram - Madathukulam section of NH - 209 under Bharatmala Pariyojna Phase - I under the category of Residual Works of NHDP on HAM in the Tamil Nadu' with a concession period of 17 years including construction period of 2 years from the appointed date.

is an infrastructure development company providing engineering, procurement and

