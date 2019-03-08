Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd, Magnum Ventures Ltd, Premier Polyfilm Ltd and Ind Bank Housing Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 March 2019.
Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd tumbled 14.29% to Rs 6 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 464 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2392 shares in the past one month.
CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd lost 11.90% to Rs 17.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 81 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 636 shares in the past one month.
Magnum Ventures Ltd crashed 9.89% to Rs 5.74. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 110 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2863 shares in the past one month.
Premier Polyfilm Ltd pared 9.82% to Rs 25.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 968 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 195 shares in the past one month.
Ind Bank Housing Ltd fell 9.48% to Rs 31.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1911 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4431 shares in the past one month.
