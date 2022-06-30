Volumes spurt at Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Blue Star doubles production capacity on inaugurating new manufacturing unit in Wada
Voltas rallies on signing JV agreement with Highly International, Hong Kong
MOIL Q4 PAT rises 13% YoY to Rs 131 cr
Blue Star bucks weak trend after decent Q4 outcome
MOIL cuts manganese ore prices from 1st Jan
-
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd notched up volume of 9519 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1997 shares
MOIL Ltd, Adani Transmission Ltd, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd, Blue Star Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 30 June 2022.
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd notched up volume of 9519 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1997 shares. The stock rose 8.82% to Rs.1,810.10. Volumes stood at 2707 shares in the last session.
MOIL Ltd witnessed volume of 51308 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13927 shares. The stock dropped 0.77% to Rs.141.30. Volumes stood at 44822 shares in the last session.
Adani Transmission Ltd registered volume of 33950 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17160 shares. The stock rose 5.13% to Rs.2,469.00. Volumes stood at 41184 shares in the last session.
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd witnessed volume of 23635 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12551 shares. The stock increased 0.44% to Rs.1,281.00. Volumes stood at 18193 shares in the last session.
Blue Star Ltd notched up volume of 4776 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2745 shares. The stock slipped 1.55% to Rs.910.10. Volumes stood at 1750 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU