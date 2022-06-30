Volumes spurt at Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd counter

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd notched up volume of 9519 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1997 shares

MOIL Ltd, Adani Transmission Ltd, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd, Blue Star Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 30 June 2022.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd notched up volume of 9519 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1997 shares. The stock rose 8.82% to Rs.1,810.10. Volumes stood at 2707 shares in the last session.

MOIL Ltd witnessed volume of 51308 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13927 shares. The stock dropped 0.77% to Rs.141.30. Volumes stood at 44822 shares in the last session.

Adani Transmission Ltd registered volume of 33950 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17160 shares. The stock rose 5.13% to Rs.2,469.00. Volumes stood at 41184 shares in the last session.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd witnessed volume of 23635 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12551 shares. The stock increased 0.44% to Rs.1,281.00. Volumes stood at 18193 shares in the last session.

Blue Star Ltd notched up volume of 4776 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2745 shares. The stock slipped 1.55% to Rs.910.10. Volumes stood at 1750 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)