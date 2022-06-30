Power shares gain

Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 48.78 points or 1.21% at 4083.89 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Transmission Ltd (up 4.75%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 0.91%),Adani Power Ltd (up 0.87%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.78%),Siemens Ltd (up 0.64%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were JSW Energy Ltd (up 0.49%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.48%), and NHPC Ltd (up 0.16%).

On the other hand, Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.42%), ABB India Ltd (down 0.19%), and NTPC Ltd (down 0.07%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 327.58 or 0.62% at 53354.55.

The Nifty 50 index was up 80.6 points or 0.51% at 15879.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 125.18 points or 0.5% at 25046.58.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 19.48 points or 0.25% at 7749.51.

On BSE,1831 shares were trading in green, 763 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.

