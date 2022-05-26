MOIL Q4 PAT rises 13% YoY to Rs 131 cr

On a standalone basis, MOIL posted a 13% rise in net profit to Rs 131.07 crore in Q4 FY22 as against Rs 116 crore in Q4 FY21.

Net sales rose by 3.9% year on year to Rs 467.89 crore from Rs 450.14 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2022.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 25.4% to Rs 199.86 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 159.37 crore in Q4 FY21. Total expenses declined 13.7% year on year to Rs 253.93 crore during the period under review.

On full year basis, the company reported 74.7% rise in net profit to Rs 372.39 crore on a 22% rise in net sales to Rs 1,436.3 crore in the financial year ended 31 March 2022 over the financial year ended 31 March 2021.

Meanwhile, the PSU company has declared a final dividend of Rs 3 per share for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.

MOIL is engaged in the exploration, exploitation and marketing of manganese ore and products, such as electrolytic manganese dioxide and high carbon ferro manganese alloy. The Government of India holds 53.84% stake in MOIL as on 30 September 2020.

Shares of MOIL were trading 1.2% lower at Rs 156.70 on the BSE.

