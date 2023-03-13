JUST IN
Business Standard

Volumes spurt at Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd registered volume of 1232.47 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2724.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 45238 shares

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd, IndusInd Bank Ltd, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 13 March 2023.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd registered volume of 1232.47 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2724.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 45238 shares. The stock slipped 3.03% to Rs.422.80. Volumes stood at 97904 shares in the last session.

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd saw volume of 245.92 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 334.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 73541 shares. The stock dropped 4.42% to Rs.376.15. Volumes stood at 86266 shares in the last session.

Tech Mahindra Ltd recorded volume of 2.54 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 91286 shares. The stock gained 8.02% to Rs.1,146.25. Volumes stood at 1.05 lakh shares in the last session.

IndusInd Bank Ltd recorded volume of 2.43 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 94180 shares. The stock lost 6.49% to Rs.1,071.10. Volumes stood at 65502 shares in the last session.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd witnessed volume of 1355 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 559 shares. The stock dropped 2.43% to Rs.861.05. Volumes stood at 478 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 11:00 IST

