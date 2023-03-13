Power stocks rise

Power stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Power index increasing 26.43 points or 0.74% at 3618.19 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 5%), Adani Transmission Ltd (up 5%), Adani Power Ltd (up 3.29%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.08%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, JSW Energy Ltd (down 1.57%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 0.91%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.77%) turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 104.64 or 0.18% at 59239.77.

The Nifty 50 index was up 40.65 points or 0.23% at 17453.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 236.54 points or 0.85% at 27715.57.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 58.75 points or 0.67% at 8729.05.

On BSE,1200 shares were trading in green, 1661 were trading in red and 129 were unchanged.

