Adani Power Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Piramal Enterprises Ltd, BASF India Ltd, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd and JSW Energy Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 June 2020.

Adani Power Ltd lost 6.09% to Rs 37.75 at 14:53 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 32.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.32 lakh shares in the past one month.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd crashed 3.76% to Rs 1134.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 82995 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.13 lakh shares in the past one month.

BASF India Ltd tumbled 3.69% to Rs 1133.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4364 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1937 shares in the past one month.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd pared 3.14% to Rs 135.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 68948 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 85775 shares in the past one month.

JSW Energy Ltd fell 3.00% to Rs 43.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

