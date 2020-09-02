VST Tillers rises after August sales grow 57% YoY

VST Tillers & Tractors gained 1.84% to Rs 1,675.50 after the company's total auto sales surged 57.11% to 3,535 units in August 2020 from 2,250 units sold in August 2019.

VST Tillers & Tractors' total sales, however, fell 9.12% in August 2020 from 3,890 units sold in July 2020.

Power tillers sales soared 83.57% to 2,638 units while the total tractors sales rose 10.33% to 897 units in August 2020 over August 2019. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 1 September 2020.

VST Tillers Tractors' standalone net profit rose 47.8% to Rs 17.07 crore on a 4.7% increase in net sales to Rs 146.24 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

VST Tillers Tractors is engaged in the manufacturing of power tillers and tractors.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)