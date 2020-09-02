Adani Green Energy Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

eClerx Services Ltd, Vodafone Idea Ltd, United Breweries Ltd and La Opala RG Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 September 2020.

Adani Green Energy Ltd surged 9.02% to Rs 541.2 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

eClerx Services Ltd spiked 7.77% to Rs 741.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1503 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19230 shares in the past one month.

Vodafone Idea Ltd soared 7.54% to Rs 9.56. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 858.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 749.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

United Breweries Ltd advanced 7.49% to Rs 1080.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 59742 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52370 shares in the past one month.

La Opala RG Ltd rose 6.45% to Rs 214.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7887 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27572 shares in the past one month.

