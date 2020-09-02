Tips Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ausom Enterprise Ltd, Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd, Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd and Poly Medicure Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 September 2020.

Tips Industries Ltd soared 14.44% to Rs 214.4 at 12:08 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 13989 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5096 shares in the past one month.

Ausom Enterprise Ltd spiked 13.91% to Rs 43. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 15938 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3173 shares in the past one month.

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd surged 10.37% to Rs 609.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1161 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4327 shares in the past one month.

Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd jumped 9.83% to Rs 32.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 120 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5901 shares in the past one month.

Poly Medicure Ltd added 8.23% to Rs 433.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5119 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16719 shares in the past one month.

