JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Anjani Finance consolidated net profit rises 757.14% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Walchand Peoplefirst standalone net profit rises 60.34% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 1.85% to Rs 6.05 crore

Net profit of Walchand Peoplefirst rose 60.34% to Rs 2.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.85% to Rs 6.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales6.055.94 2 OPM %13.5530.98 -PBDT3.382.40 41 PBT3.212.31 39 NP2.791.74 60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, January 28 2023. 07:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU