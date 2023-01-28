Walchand Peoplefirst standalone net profit rises 60.34% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 1.85% to Rs 6.05 croreNet profit of Walchand Peoplefirst rose 60.34% to Rs 2.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.85% to Rs 6.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales6.055.94 2 OPM %13.5530.98 -PBDT3.382.40 41 PBT3.212.31 39 NP2.791.74 60
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
