Walchand Peoplefirst standalone net profit rises 60.34% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.85% to Rs 6.05 crore

Net profit of Walchand Peoplefirst rose 60.34% to Rs 2.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.85% to Rs 6.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.6.055.9413.5530.983.382.403.212.312.791.74

