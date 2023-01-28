JUST IN
Anjani Finance consolidated net profit rises 757.14% in the December 2022 quarter
Krishna Capital & Securities consolidated net profit rises 33.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.50% to Rs 0.09 crore

Net profit of Krishna Capital & Securities rose 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.090.08 13 OPM %55.5650.00 -PBDT0.050.04 25 PBT0.050.04 25 NP0.040.03 33

