Krishna Capital & Securities consolidated net profit rises 33.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Krishna Capital & Securities rose 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.090.0855.5650.000.050.040.050.040.040.03

