Zodiac-JRD-MKJ standalone net profit rises 366.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Zodiac-JRD-MKJ rose 366.67% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 66.13% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.030.6219.4214.520.200.090.200.080.280.06

