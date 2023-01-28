JUST IN
Zodiac-JRD-MKJ standalone net profit rises 366.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 66.13% to Rs 1.03 crore

Net profit of Zodiac-JRD-MKJ rose 366.67% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 66.13% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.030.62 66 OPM %19.4214.52 -PBDT0.200.09 122 PBT0.200.08 150 NP0.280.06 367

First Published: Sat, January 28 2023. 07:37 IST

