Wealth First Portfolio Managers consolidated net profit rises 44.52% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 42.00% to Rs 8.52 crore

Net profit of Wealth First Portfolio Managers rose 44.52% to Rs 4.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 42.00% to Rs 8.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales8.526.00 42 OPM %65.6165.17 -PBDT5.593.91 43 PBT5.463.78 44 NP4.092.83 45

First Published: Sat, January 28 2023. 07:38 IST

