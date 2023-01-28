Wealth First Portfolio Managers consolidated net profit rises 44.52% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 42.00% to Rs 8.52 crore

Net profit of Wealth First Portfolio Managers rose 44.52% to Rs 4.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 42.00% to Rs 8.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.8.526.0065.6165.175.593.915.463.784.092.83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)