Wealth First Portfolio Managers consolidated net profit rises 44.52% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Wealth First Portfolio Managers consolidated net profit rises 64.94% in the September 2022 quarter
IIFL Wealth concludes acquisition of 91% stake in MANPL
Financials shares edge higher
IIFL Wealth gains as board to mull share split, bonus issue
IIFL Wealth Q3 PAT rises 12% YoY, board OKs stock-split, bonus issue
-
Sales rise 42.00% to Rs 8.52 croreNet profit of Wealth First Portfolio Managers rose 44.52% to Rs 4.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 42.00% to Rs 8.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales8.526.00 42 OPM %65.6165.17 -PBDT5.593.91 43 PBT5.463.78 44 NP4.092.83 45
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU