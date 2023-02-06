Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility commences bookings for its high speed scooter MIHOS

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility announced a significant milestone of 18,600 bookings for its new high-speed electric scooter MIHOS. The company received a phenomenal response from customers in the duration of just 15 days starting from 22nd January, 2023, since the 'Bookings Open' has been announced.

MIHOS, the most robust electric two-wheeler ever is a retro-styled electric scooter that was launched at the Auto Expo 2023 at Rs 1.35 Lakh (Ex-showroom Price).

The deliveries of MIHOS will begin from March 2023 in a phased manner across India. The Company has commenced the process of accepting bookings for the month of April 2023, which begins on 9 February, 2023, Thursday. To make it more convenient for the customers, the company has decided to keep the booking amount at a nominal price of just Rs. 999/-.

