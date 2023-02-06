Action Construction Equipment launches India's first electric mobile crane

Action Construction Equipment (ACE) unveiled India's first fully electric mobile crane, India's largest indigenous crane with 180 tons lifting capacity, and India's first self-propelled aerial work platforms among other new offerings at Bauma Conexpo 2023, Greater Noida.

With this new launch, ACE marks India's first indigenously developed 100% electric Construction Equipment and propels India's growth on the global platform of technological advancements.

ACE F150-ev 4X4 is a zero-emission machine with a lifting capacity of 15 tons, and the crane delivers the best possible combination of green credentials, customer benefits, and efficiency.

ACE F150-ev 4X4 has been specifically designed to suit both road travel and pick-n-carry use. As part of the initiative to introduce sustainable technologies, the electric crane has been specially designed to deliver optimum power and productivity while maintaining the versatility of the equipment for Indian conditions. With 4-wheel drive and required traction, this Electric Crane is suitable for rough terrain operations and is equipped with unparalleled safety features with best-in- class durability and stability.

