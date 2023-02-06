Edelweiss Financial Services receives ratings action from CRISIL

JUST IN
Edelweiss Financial Services has received assignment / reaffirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL as under:

Non convertible debentures Rs 500 crore - CRISIL AA-/ Negative (assigned) Rs 1000 crore and Rs 1500 crore - CRISIL AA-/ Negative (reaffirmed)

Long term principal protected market linked debentures (Rs 300 crore)- CRISIL PPMLD AA-/Negative (Migrated from CRISIL PPMLD AA-r/Negative)

Retail bond (Rs 1000 crore) - CRISIL AA-/ Negative (reaffirmed) Commercial paper (Rs 500 crore) - CRISIL A1+ (reaffirmed)

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 09:47 IST

