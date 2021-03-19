Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility expands its dealer partnerships in Feb

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility announced the onboarding of record number of dealerships for its influential product Joy E bikes.

With all-new OEM plant in Vadodara, Gujarat, for manufacturing electric bikes launched in January2021, the company expanded its associations of dealers to more than 200 numbers for the brand Joy e-bike.

Following states witnessed the highest number of dealership partnership in the month of February - Maharashtra (19), Gujarat (17), Orissa (4), West Bengal (7), Madhya Pradesh (13) and Chhattisgarh (4).

The total numbers of distribution network currently stands at 220 dealers.

This became possible because of newly launched of the latest OEM facility by Wardwizard having production capacity of 1 lakh vehicles per annum which attracted dealership across the nation.

