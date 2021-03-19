Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility expands its dealer partnerships in Feb

-
ALSO READ
SRAM & MRAM ties up with GODS RESORT to become ASEAN's leading OEM glove suppliers
HIL commences commercial production of putty plant in Golan, Gujarat
Hatsun Agro Product becomes India's largest retail network with 3600 outlets
BMW redefines customer experience with the largest integrated dealership facility in Vadodara
Wardwizard to inaugurate state-of-the-art e-bikes facility at Vadodara
-
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility announced the onboarding of record number of dealerships for its influential product Joy E bikes.
With all-new OEM plant in Vadodara, Gujarat, for manufacturing electric bikes launched in January2021, the company expanded its associations of dealers to more than 200 numbers for the brand Joy e-bike.
Following states witnessed the highest number of dealership partnership in the month of February - Maharashtra (19), Gujarat (17), Orissa (4), West Bengal (7), Madhya Pradesh (13) and Chhattisgarh (4).
The total numbers of distribution network currently stands at 220 dealers.
This became possible because of newly launched of the latest OEM facility by Wardwizard having production capacity of 1 lakh vehicles per annum which attracted dealership across the nation.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU