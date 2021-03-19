Board of Ultramarine & Pigments approves revised project cost for greenfield project

-
-
At meeting held on 18 March 2021The Board of Ultramarine & Pigments at its meeting held on 18 March 2021 has approved the revised project cost of Rs 66.50 crore and funding plan relating to the greenfield project under its wholly owned subsidiary for manufacturing pigments at Industries Park - Naidupet, Nellore district, Andhra Pradesh. The revised cost considers both escalation in prices and changes in process equipment.
The proposed capacity of 1500 MT is to be added in a phased manner starting from July 2021 to April 2022. The funding will be a mix of equity, preference shares and debt.
