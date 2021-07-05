WardWizard Innovations & Mobility sells 938 units in month of June 2021

Backed by the growing demand for electric two-wheelers and the need for personal mobility, WardWizard Innovations & Mobility has sold 938 units in month of June 2021, registering a growth of more than 310%.

The company had sold 223 units in June 2020.

The company has further observed a strong rebound of sales with a growth of 91% as compared to last month (May 2021) where the sales stood at 479 units.

Witnessing another boost and a rise in demand for electric two-wheelers across the country for both low and high-speed models, the company has further clocked the sales of 1,866 units in the Q1 (April-June) of FY22.

