Welspun Corp Ltd spikes around 5%

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 92.15, up 4.95% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 19.59% in last one year as compared to a 0.62% fall in NIFTY and a 10.65% fall in the Nifty Metal.

Welspun Corp Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 92.15, up 4.95% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.29% on the day, quoting at 10930.15. The Sensex is at 37089.81, down 1.37%. Welspun Corp Ltd has added around 10.49% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2147.3, up 0.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.71 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 3.44 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

