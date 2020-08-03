Alkem Laboratories Ltd spurts 4.28%, rises for fifth straight session

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 2776.1, up 4.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 65.76% in last one year as compared to a 0.62% jump in NIFTY and a 44.45% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2776.1, up 4.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.29% on the day, quoting at 10930.15. The Sensex is at 37089.81, down 1.37%. Alkem Laboratories Ltd has gained around 18.96% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Alkem Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 13.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11148.9, up 1.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.68 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 25.24 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

