Welspun Corp Ltd spurts 5.85%, rises for fifth straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 198.2, up 5.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 32.58% in last one year as compared to a 20.66% jump in NIFTY and a 55% jump in the Nifty Metal.

Welspun Corp Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 198.2, up 5.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 17880.65. The Sensex is at 59842.39, down 0.56%. Welspun Corp Ltd has gained around 43.36% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 9.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6640.45, up 0.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 35.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.86 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 13.3 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)