Welspun Corp receives additional orders worth Rs 1200 cr

Welspun Corp has received additional orders of approximately 129 KMT valued at Rs 1,200 crore approx.

Out of these orders, approximately 69 KMT would be executed from the company's Saudi facility, including a single order of 45 KMT from Saudi Aramco - one of their most prestigious clients.

These orders bring in clear business continuity for FY22, both in domestic and Saudi market and is a true testimony of our global leadership position and a strong customer connect.

