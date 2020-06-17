Welspun Corp reports consolidated net profit of Rs 138.27 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 0.04% to Rs 2687.10 crore

Net profit of Welspun Corp reported to Rs 138.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 148.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.04% to Rs 2687.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2686.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 635.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 13.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 9759.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8675.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2687.102686.15 0 9759.038675.06 13 OPM %11.160.11 -11.504.65 - PBDT369.55-41.44 LP 1299.80360.34 261 PBT310.83-102.82 LP 1066.51100.61 960 NP138.27-148.72 LP 635.46-13.25 LP

