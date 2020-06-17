Globus Spirits standalone net profit rises 49.86% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 0.50% to Rs 269.54 crore

Net profit of Globus Spirits rose 49.86% to Rs 21.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.50% to Rs 269.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 270.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 94.01% to Rs 59.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 30.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 18.16% to Rs 1163.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 984.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales269.54270.89 0 1163.04984.32 18 OPM %13.8010.15 -11.449.57 - PBDT34.0023.41 45 114.3775.88 51 PBT24.4114.57 68 76.5139.77 92 NP21.5514.38 50 59.3130.57 94

