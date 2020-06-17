JUST IN
Kanoria Chemicals & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.98 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 1.61% to Rs 265.09 crore

Net Loss of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries reported to Rs 7.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 7.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.61% to Rs 265.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 269.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 25.79 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 14.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.25% to Rs 1004.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1071.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales265.09269.42 -2 1004.701071.73 -6 OPM %6.503.47 -2.805.94 - PBDT5.521.94 185 13.2339.90 -67 PBT-9.28-10.34 10 -42.83-9.59 -347 NP-7.98-7.56 -6 -25.79-14.93 -73

First Published: Wed, June 17 2020. 13:41 IST

