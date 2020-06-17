Sicagen India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 42.52% to Rs 170.18 croreNet loss of Sicagen India reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 3.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 42.52% to Rs 170.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 296.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 176.92% to Rs 0.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.81% to Rs 698.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 820.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales170.18296.09 -43 698.86820.34 -15 OPM %1.82-0.33 -1.620.18 - PBDT6.767.48 -10 13.559.08 49 PBT1.596.01 -74 3.412.84 20 NP-0.123.37 PL 0.360.13 177
